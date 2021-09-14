CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian, Philippine stocks buoyed by easing of COVID-19 lockdowns

By Indranil Sarkar
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

* U.S. consumer price data due at 1230 GMT * Most currencies subdued * Philippine shares hit a more than 3-month high * KOSPI on track for its best day since Aug. 31 By Indranil Sarkar Sept 14 (Reuters) - Easing COVID-19 restrictions helped stocks in Indonesia and Philippines rise on Tuesday, while emerging Asian currencies lacked direction ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the day which will give clues on the Fed's tapering plans. Indonesian equities and the rupiah surged after the country eased pandemic induced curbs in its popular tourist island of Bali, though international travellers would face stricter protocols on arrival to help curb the spread of new variants. Philippine authorities said the country's capital region would shift to localised lockdowns and an alert level system starting September 16, a move that would allow more businesses to resume operations. That sent the country's benchmark stock index up 0.7% to its highest level in more than 3 months. The peso, on the other hand, weakened 0.1%. "(The easing of lockdowns) would allow economic activity to return in some areas deemed to have a lower risk rating," said Nicholas Mapa, Senior Economist at ING. Mapa expected gains to be capped, however, as most market participants keep a close eye on the number of daily infections. The Philippines had posted record daily new cases on Sept. 11. Currencies elsewhere were mostly flat on Tuesday ahead of the key U.S. CPI data, which will give a broad picture of the country's economic recovery ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week. The Fed is monitoring price pressures keenly as it contemplates when to crimp its massive bond purchases and lift interest rates from near zero levels. The Thai baht, Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit were all trading flat to marginally stronger. South Korean stocks were on track for their best session in two weeks. The United States and South Korea, in a meeting on Monday, stressed on the importance of working together to strengthen supply chains, including for semiconductors. Stocks in China were little changed a day ahead of its retail sales, industrial output and urban investment data, which analysts fear will show a further slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 1.8 basis points at 6.18%​​ ** In the Philippines, top index gainer was Converge Information & Communications Technology Solutions Inc , up 3.6% ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was WEHA Transportasi Indonesia Tbk PT, up 29.41% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0348 GMT COUNT FX FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS YTD RY RIC DAILY % DAILY % % % Japan

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact week after China

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the government said on Wednesday, less than a week after China said it too had submitted an application. Taiwan has been angling to join the grouping for a while and...
ECONOMY
AFP

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the first interest rate increase next year. That would take the benchmark lending rate above zero in the world's dominant economy for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Market watchers, as well as inflation hawks at the Fed, are concerned the stimulus is fueling price increases, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation could remain higher than expected as supply and employment constraints continue after last year's widespread business closures.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Ing#Asian#Fed#Indonesian#Mapa#The Federal Reserve#Thai#Malaysian#South Korean
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX ease after Fed, stocks join global rally on Evergrande relief

* Brazil central bank seen hiking by another 100 bps * Peru's seeks to redraft legal framework for mining industry * Fed signals bond-buying taper coming 'soon' (Adds market details, updates prices throughout) By Shreyashi Sanyal Sept 22 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies eased on Wednesday, after the latest policy announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve supported the dollar, while Brazil's central bank is seen hiking the key interest rate by 100 basis points for a second time. Stocks in Latam followed global equities higher, soothed by embattled Chinese developer Evergrande saying it would make a coupon payment due on Thursday. Fears of contagion from a collapse at China's second-biggest property developer have rattled markets in recent weeks. The impact on an already-slowing Chinese economy could hurt markets dependent on demand from China, including commodity markets and in turn assets in resource-rich Latam. But given a default could hurt consumer sentiment, which is becoming a growing part of China's GDP, the government may step in to protect home buyers, said John Lau, head of Asian equities at SEI. The dollar firmed after the Fed cleared the way to reduce its monthly bond purchases "soon" and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected. Brazil's real edged 0.4% lower. The central bank has already raised the key rate by 325 basis points so far this year to stave off inflation. Wednesday's decision, due to be announced after market close, is set to take the rate to 6.25%. Annual inflation stood at 9.7% last month compared with the central bank's target of 3.75%. Intensifying political tension leading up to next year's elections have seen the currency give up gains of as much as 6.2% to trade lower this year. A hawkish central bank has helped limit losses. Mexico's peso looked to post its best session in nearly four weeks, while Peru's sol rose as much as 0.4%. Peru's government said it wants to revise the framework for the world's second-biggest copper producer's mining industry, redrafting the umbrella law that regulates the sector, as well as the legislation that sets royalty payments. Markets had reacted adversely to leftist President Pedro Castillo's calls to raise taxes on mining companies during his campaign. Among shares, commodity-linked stocks led gains as oil, iron ore and copper prices rallied on Evergrande relief. Brazil's Bovespa index jumped more than 2%, on course for its best session in a month, while Colombia's COLCAP index snapped a three-day losing streak. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1934 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1261.49 0.01 MSCI LatAm 2330.84 1.98 Brazil Bovespa 112793.00 2.31 Mexico IPC 51436.21 1.2 Chile IPSA 4385.08 1.8 Argentina MerVal 74984.39 1.442 Colombia COLCAP 1313.31 0.91 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3066 -0.41 Mexico peso 20.0532 0.37 Chile peso 787.4 -0.19 Colombia peso 3830.53 0.11 Peru sol 4.0995 0.01 Argentina peso (interbank) 98.4800 0.00 Argentina peso (parallel) 182 1.10 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Matthew Lewis)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine shares lead in Asia as c.bank comes into focus

* Thai baht falls for 6th straight day * Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas rate decision eyed * Markets digest Fed report, look for Evergrande update * Japan stock markets shut By Shashwat Awasthi Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Philippines stock market rose 1% after its central bank assured investors it had the tools to manage the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of a policy meeting on Thursday where it is expected to keep interest rates steady. Stocks in Manila and most other regional markets also took a positive cue from Wall Street overnight as investors reacted calmly to the Federal Reserve's timeline to taper asset purchases and hike interest rates. Shares in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore and Thailand added between 0.4% to 0.7%. South Korean stocks played catch on their return to trading after an extended holiday, however, falling 0.7%. On Wednesday, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it had ample space in its monetary policy toolkit to deal with the impact of the pandemic, as risks from a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and curbs remain in the Philippines. BSP is widely expected to keep its key interest rate steady at a record low for a seventh straight meeting. However, economists have warned that rising inflation is likely to limit BSP's room for further policy easing. Philippines' inflation quickened to 4.9% last month, its fastest pace in nearly three years, above the policymakers' 2%-4% target range. BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno "is expected to look past the inflation breach as he hopes to provide monetary support for the fledgling economic recovery," said Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia-Pacific at Dutch bank ING. "We forecast Diokno keeping rates unchanged for as long as the Philippines is in recovery mode with the first policy adjustment coming not earlier than mid-2022." The BSP is set to announce its decision at around 0800 GMT. Regional currencies were largely mixed as dealers held on to the safe-haven U.S. dollar while they awaited developments from Evergrande, which faces a Thursday deadline to pay interest on one of its dollar bonds. Markets earlier this week feared the property developer's debt crisis could have a ripple effect on global markets, although analysts later played down those concerns. The Thai baht slid 0.4% as the country's decision to delay reopening cities to foreign tourists overshadowed the government's promise to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations and introduce urgent stimulus to support the economy. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 4.6 basis points at 6.252%. ** The top gainer on the Philippines index was Jollibee Foods, up 5.8%. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0404 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.03 -5.98 <.N2 0.00 8.00 25> China.
MARKETS
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell Immediately (at Any Price)

Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS
Reuters

Oil rises on big decline in U.S. crude stocks

MELBOURNE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose around 1% on Wednesday, extending overnight gains, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 75 cents,...
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks rally with eyes on central bank moves

* Brazil's central bank seen hiking by 100 bp * Mexico's peso lifts off three-week lows * Brazil's stock index snaps 5-day losing streak; Gol rallies * Argentina to roll out stimulus package (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Sept 21 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies ticked higher against a weaker dollar on Tuesday, and stocks rallied as markets made cautious gains after a sell-off last session on worries about the impact from problems at Chinese developer China Evergrande. As a Thursday deadline for $83.5 million in interest relating to its March 2022 bond nears, analysts fear for the momentum of the Chinese economy, where growth is already slowing. "China's status as a global growth driver can have implications for the growth differential between emerging markets and developed markets," said Natalia Gurushina, an emerging markets fixed income economist at VanEck. "Against this backdrop, this week's monetary policy decisions in the U.S. and major EMs will be of utmost importance." The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to set the stage for stimulus tapering, which could see a negative reaction from risk assets. Brazil's real rose 0.9% as its central bank is seen hiking by 100 basis points on Wednesday. "We expect the Committee to hike the Selic rate by 100 bps, as indicated in the previous meeting due to pernicious secondary effects of 21H2 inflation shocks and high inflation expectations in the monetary policy horizon, taking the policy rate to 6.25%," strategists at Rabobank wrote in a client note. Hungary's forint fell against the euro just after a smaller-than-expected hike in interest rates, but erased losses to trade 0.3% higher after the central bank said it would continue to raise the key rate through the fourth quarter. As copper prices rose, largest producer Chile's peso rose 0.4%, while Mexico's peso lifted further off three-week lows hit last session. In Argentina, the government is expected to begin rolling out an economic stimulus package from Tuesday, as center-left president Alberto Fernandez tries claw back support after a bruising primary election defeat a week ago. Markets on Monday were rattled by a cabinet reshuffle aimed at maintaining the ruling coalition. A Reuters poll showed Argentina's economy likely jumped 17.2% year-on-year in the second quarter. The country also unveiled plans to ease COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, including loosening strict border controls, allowing more commercial activities. Among stocks, Brazilian airline Gol rose 3.6% on signing a electric air taxi deal with leasing company Avolon. Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose 1.5%, breaking a five-session losing streak and moving away from Monday's 6-1/2 month lows. Chile's IPSA index recovered 0.4% after the previous session's near 4% slide. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1842 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1260.42 0.17 MSCI LatAm 2300.15 1.77 Brazil Bovespa 110451.30 1.48 Mexico IPC 50854.59 0.59 Chile IPSA 4310.27 0.44 Argentina MerVal 74468.76 1.132 Colombia COLCAP 1305.61 -0.08 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2800 0.90 Mexico peso 20.1051 0.16 Chile peso 786.4 0.25 Colombia peso 3834.78 0.18 Peru sol 4.108 0.24 Argentina peso (interbank) 98.4700 0.00 Argentina peso (parallel) 181 1.66 (Reporting by Susan Mathew, Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy