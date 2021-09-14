CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Reds bop Patriots

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG –The crosstown showdown on the gridiron is taking place on Friday, but before that, rival volleyball players Parkersburg and Parkersburg South settled things on Tuesday from the hardwood of PHS’s Memorial Fieldhouse. PHS used a sharp service attack and key play up front to sweep South, 25-13, 25-16, 25-9. The Big Reds came out white hot behind key efforts from head coach Erin Thorpe’s heavy lifters. Kisten Roberts made her presence known with 17 kills, and she talked about that effort, following the straight-set victory.

