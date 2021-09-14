CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamstown, WV

ALBRIGHT: State not done learning about Yellowjackets’ Alyssa Sauro, just yet

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliamstown cross country runner Alyssa Sauro doing her dominant thing out on the trail is going to just be a regular occurrence in Mid-Ohio Valley sports fact. Until then, her impressive outbursts of a still gathering potential are going to feel relatively new for all of us following along each time out. Sauro, by her own admission, is still learning about herself and what she can do in her sport.

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT

K-State’s Khalid Duke done for the season

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Junior defensive end Khalid Duke is out for the season with a lower leg injury, head coach Chris Klieman said. No further details on his injury have been given. Duke had six total tackles in the Wildcats’ first two games, including two sacks. Against Oklahoma in...
MANHATTAN, KS
hccommunityjournal.com

Pirates swat Yellowjackets

SABINAL – The Center Point Pirates righted their ship by swatting the Sabinal Yellowjackets 14-8 Friday in non-district football action. Center Point is 2-1 after the win, which avenged Sabinal’s 29-0 whitewashing of the Pirates last year, and came after a big loss against TMI last week. Alvaro Bustamante led...
SABINAL, TX
Marietta Times

‘Jackets on top again: Alyssa Sauro leads Williamstown to Belpre Invite title

BELPRE — Williamstown freshman Alyssa Sauro and Oregon-bound University High School senior Josh Edwards shattered meet records here Saturday morning during the fourth annual Belpre Cross County Invitational at Civitan Park. The Yellowjacket girls (66) of head coach Mike Taylor also fended off University (79) and Doddridge County (81) for...
BELPRE, OH
The Blade

3 things we learned about Toledo football against Colorado State

That’s about all one needs to say to sum up Toledo’s putrid offensive performance Saturday in an embarrassing 22-6 loss to Colorado State. Now, the Rockets must quickly put the Rams in the rearview mirror and focus on the Mid-American Conference schedule, beginning this week with a trip to Ball State.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albright, WV
State
Oregon State
City
Williamstown, WV
Williamstown, WV
Sports
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

HUGHES: Great showing in crosstown showdown

This year’s crosstown showdown showed exactly what high school football is all about. In the face of adversity amidst quarantine restrictions, Parkersburg prevailed for the win. When Parkersburg South trailed throughout the contest, it nearly completed a late comeback. This game brought out the best of the city and its...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

St. Marys’ golf claims LKC

ELIZABETH — A full-on blitz from St. Marys headlined the 2021 Little Kanawha Conference golf championship on Monday from the Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Elizabeth. All five Blue Devils finished in the top eight, earning All-LKC honors and a conference title with a score of 311 in the process. The next closest team score was a 353 from Ritchie County.
ELIZABETH, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowjackets#Race#Nike
RiverBender.com

Patrylak, Luitjohan Finish In Top Two, Grandone Places Seventh As Tigers Win Home Invitational Meet, Redbirds Seventh

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville senior runner Geo Patrylak won his first-ever race, while Ryan Luitjohan came in second and Jacob Grandone came in seventh as the Tigers won their own invitational meet in a close team finish Saturday morning at SIU-Edwardsville's Mud Mountain course. The Tigers won with 55 points, edging out Ft. Zumwalt West of St. Charles County, Mo., who had 57 points, for the team title. Another St. Charles County school, Francis Howell, was third with 106 points, followed by Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Fort Frye knocks off Williamstown in four sets

WILLIAMSTOWN — Mady Long filled up the stat sheet here Tuesday for visiting Fort Frye with a pair of aces, 18 digs as well as match-highs of 20 kills and six blocks to help the Cadets earn a 25-7, 25-21, 20-25 and 25-22 victory versus Williamstown. Makenna Long also double-doubled...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

WVU MOUNTAINEER FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Jared Bartlett shines

MORGANTOWN — An arrow is pulled backward before it is launched forward. West Virginia linebacker Jared Bartlett followed a similar path this offseason. In June, Bartlett’s brother, Richard, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident in their home state of Georgia. He later died from his injuries. Jared Bartlett...
FOOTBALL
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

WEDNESDAY MORNING QB: Winning feels good for WVU

The West Virginia defense made a gallant goal line stand in the final seconds of the game Saturday to preserve a hard fought 27-21 win over Virginia Tech in front of a sellout crowd. It would be hard to overstate how important the outcome was. After a poor performance against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Rebels face Bulldogs in big-time matchup

WEST UNION — Ritchie County head coach Rick Haught admitted it was nice to finally get a win over a St. Marys team that had beaten his Rebels in two consecutive seasons. He’s more thrilled his group has a chance to do it two weeks in a row. “This is...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

PHS hoping for upset vs. Cabell Midland

PARKERSBURG — When a football team takes on head coach Luke Salmons’ Cabell Midland squad, they pretty much know they are going to be seeing a plethora of run plays. Coming off a 28-19 rivalry win against Parkersburg South last week, No. 15 rated Parkersburg (2-2) and head man Mike Byus will be out for an upset come 7 p.m. Friday when the Big Reds invade the eighth-rated 3-1 Knights, who had signal-caller Ryan Wolfe attempt just one pass last week, in a Mountain State Athletic Conference affair.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Fort Frye on the road at Trimble

BEVERLY — Fort Frye vs. Trimble on the football field is a matchup local fans have been waiting for. The wait ends at 7 p.m. Friday in Glouster when the two powerhouses are set to square off. The Cadets come in a perfect 5-0 while the Tomcats are 4-1 after a 34-33 overtime loss to W.Va. Class AAA 13th-ranked John Marshall.
BEVERLY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg High School principal issues apology for smoke bomb incident

PARKERSBURG — During the rival Parkersburg High versus Parkersburg South High football game Friday, red smoke was released, negatively affecting a few marching band members. PHS principal Kenny DeMoss issued a statement apologizing for the incident. “During pregame instructions, a red smoke bomb was used as an entrance for our...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy