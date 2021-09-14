ALBRIGHT: State not done learning about Yellowjackets’ Alyssa Sauro, just yet
Williamstown cross country runner Alyssa Sauro doing her dominant thing out on the trail is going to just be a regular occurrence in Mid-Ohio Valley sports fact. Until then, her impressive outbursts of a still gathering potential are going to feel relatively new for all of us following along each time out. Sauro, by her own admission, is still learning about herself and what she can do in her sport.www.newsandsentinel.com
Comments / 0