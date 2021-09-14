CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio hospital leaders urge cooperation to slow COVID spread

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA — The leaders of nine southeast Ohio hospitals and health systems released a joint letter Monday urging residents in Washington, Noble, Athens, Meigs and other counties to get vaccinated if eligible and wear masks to combat the spread of COVID-19. The letter, whose signers include Memorial Health System President and CEO J. Scott Cantley, said hospitals, emergency departments and urgent care centers in the region are experiencing record numbers and seeing a higher degree of illness than in the past.

