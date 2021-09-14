CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parkersburg, WV

Freshening Up

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — Signmaker Jordana Bungard applies a printed vinyl wrap to the side of a building at Fourth and Market streets in Parkersburg on Monday afternoon. Building owners Ben and Rachel Poling of RVP Properties worked with Downtown PKB to add the mural to the art installations downtown. Rachel Poling described the move as “part of continuing to beautify downtown” and said the brick wall, before Monday, looked “kind of plain.” Now, she said, people visiting Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park can get pictures of themselves in front of the mural depicting the Island Belle sternwheeler. (Photo by Evan Bevins)

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Government
City
Rachel, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Entertainment
NBC News

Top U.S. diplomat in Haiti resigns over 'inhumane' treatment of migrants

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Special Envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned over what he called the administration's "inhumane" treatment of Haitian migrants. "With deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes, I resign from my position as Special Envoy for Haiti, effective immediately," said Foote in his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, obtained by NBC News.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Installations#Mural#Rvp Properties
The Hill

Lawmakers say police reform talks are over

A bipartisan group of lawmakers spearheading police reform negotiations say their talks are officially over amid deep divisions that they weren't able to overcome. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who has been negotiating with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) for months, said on Wednesday that those talks had ended without a deal to reform police tactics and put new accountability measures in place.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to address Willie Garson's death

(CNN) — Sarah Jessica Parker acknowledged "Sex and the City" costar Chris Noth's tribute to Willie Garson, but she's not there yet. Garson, who played Parker's character's gay best friend Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and the City" series, died this week. He was 57. On his Instagram account, Noth,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy