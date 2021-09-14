Freshening Up

PARKERSBURG — Signmaker Jordana Bungard applies a printed vinyl wrap to the side of a building at Fourth and Market streets in Parkersburg on Monday afternoon. Building owners Ben and Rachel Poling of RVP Properties worked with Downtown PKB to add the mural to the art installations downtown. Rachel Poling described the move as “part of continuing to beautify downtown” and said the brick wall, before Monday, looked “kind of plain.” Now, she said, people visiting Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park can get pictures of themselves in front of the mural depicting the Island Belle sternwheeler. (Photo by Evan Bevins)