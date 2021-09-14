CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stunning Giants 1st team to clinch playoffs with 9-1 win over Padres

By John Shea
San Francisco Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants entered the 2021 season universally projected to finish no higher than third place, perhaps no better than .500, and certainly with no chance to make the playoffs. Well, projections are nothing more than predictions or forecasts. They can seriously misfire. The Giants stunned the baseball world by rolling...

Reuters

MLB roundup: Padres halt Giants' 9-game winning streak

2021-09-16 07:16:54 GMT+00:00 - Fernando Tatis Jr. and Adam Frazier contributed four hits apiece to a 16-hit attack Wednesday night as the visiting San Diego Padres ended the San Francisco Giants' nine-game winning streak by overcoming four home runs for a 9-6 victory. Jurickson Profar had the Padres' lone homer,...
MLB
Mercury News

Photos: San Francisco Giants beat San Diego Padres 9-1 to clinch first postseason berth since 2016

The San Francisco Giants clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 and currently have the best record in Major League baseball at 94-50. It’s the earliest a Giants team has ever clinched a playoff spot in the 139-year history of the franchise, with 18 games and 20 days now remaining in the regular season. Entering Monday, the Giants’ 93 wins through 143 games were fourth-most for any NL team since 1969.
eastvillagetimes.com

Darvish struggles, Padres lose 9-1 to Giants

The San Diego Padres are a team in crisis. They came into the season as World Series Contenders, and now they are struggling to keep a wildcard spot. The whole season they have not put every piece together at the same time. Initially, it was the starting pitching that struggled. The one bright spot was Yu Darvish. Unfortunately, Darvish struggled against as the Padres lost the series opener to the San Francisco Giants by a score of 9-1.
MLB
McCovey Chronicles

Giants win ninth straight, take down the Padres 6-1

Many people have asked me, “What makes you like baseball so much?” And there are so many answers I can give them — how a batter’s eyes glitter as he watches his home run leave the yard; the grind of a 162-game season culminating in a euphoric postseason release; the way Lincecum’s hair spiraled out behind him as he fell sideways off the mound; the Dodgers losing, both blowouts and close games, at home and far away, in June, May, July, and September, on days that end with “y” and those that don’t — but at the end of the day, it always comes back to just one true answer: stories. I love the game not just for the moments, but because of how those moments are spun together to create narratives. Arcs of redemption, success, falls from grace and prodigal sons returning, breakouts from new faces and old ones alike, the way you can weave the threads of individual seasons into the tapestry of the whole season. How the game mythologizes itself.
MLB
Mercury News

Photos: The SF Giants win ninth in a row with a 6-1 win over the Padres

The Giants’ nine-game win streak is the club’s longest since San Francisco won 10 in a row under Felipe Alou from May 20-31, 2004. Gabe Kapler’s offense has scored at least six runs in all nine games during the streak, marking the Giants’ longest stretch of scoring at least six runs since the 1929 club did so in 15 consecutive games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
knbr.com

Giants maintain NL West lead with crazy comeback win over Padres

SAN DIEGO — On Tuesday, San Diego’s two biggest athletes addressed the media together for the first time since they were caught on camera screaming at each other in the dugout. The Padres organization fired its farm director of seven seasons. Then they blew a 4-1 lead to the Giants for their fourth straight loss and ninth of its last 11 games.
MLB
giants365.com

Padres playoff hopes dwindle after blowing 4-1 lead against the San Francisco Giants -

LaMonte Wade Jr. singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the San Francisco Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5 to keep a one-game lead in the NL West. Wade's hit was the third straight one-out single off Mark Melancon and brought in Brandon Belt. Melancon, who leads baseball with 37 saves, started the ninth with the score tied at 5.
MLB
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani disrespected by MLB players, scouts and execs

Let’s face it; there’s no hitter who’s feared more than LA Angels‘ two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. It’s why I don’t know why MLB players, scouts, and execs are now claiming that Ohtani is not a top three hitter in the American League. Baseball America surveyed MLB players, scouts, and execs,...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Chicago Cubs’ 2021 season has been full of letdowns, but some have been worse than others. What started as the last run for the 2016 World Series core, ended in trade deadline chaos and another playoff-less season for the Chicago Cubs. Fans on Chicago’s North side expect better, and Wrigleyville will remain silent for the third straight postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB

