(3A-1) Wilmington (2-0) at (4A-8) Coal City (2-0) Players to watch: RB/DB Jacob Friddle, RB/LB Karsen Hansen. Wildcats on offense: The Wildcats aren't going to hide who they are, which is a smashmouth offense with a deep stable of running backs who don't mind running through or over defenders, doing it all behind the comfort of offensive linemen big enough to throw weight around but quick enough to make the requisite pull blocks. Friddle has been the one constant through two games, with Hansen seeing his workload increased tenfold between the first two weeks. The Wildcats don't mind driving down the field 5 yards and 40 seconds at a time.

COAL CITY, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO