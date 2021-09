Several Warsaw Community School parents and residents spoke to the School Board Monday about the mandatory mask mandate the School Board put in place effective Sept. 10. Beth Stephens said she recently put a salon in her home, which is close to the school, and she and her husband thought that was going to be the reason for working from home. However, after the mask mandate, they think maybe the reason she works from home is so she can homeschool her children.

