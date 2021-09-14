UPMC, Aly’s Monkey Movement Partner for Monkey Month
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., September 13, 2021 – Staff at UPMC in North Central Pa. and representatives from Aly’s Monkey Movement recently celebrated a successful “Monkey Month” project supporting local donations to children and adults in need. Staff at UPMC deemed July as “Monkey Month” in an effort to help raise funds to support Aly’s Monkey Movement with a goal to sponsor 125 monkeys, equivalent to $2,500. By month’s end thanks to the generous support of staff, UPMC was able to contribute $7,375 in sponsorships to the program, nearly tripling their goal.www.thehomepagenetwork.com
Comments / 0