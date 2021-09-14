CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

UPMC, Aly’s Monkey Movement Partner for Monkey Month

thehomepagenetwork.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSPORT, Pa., September 13, 2021 – Staff at UPMC in North Central Pa. and representatives from Aly’s Monkey Movement recently celebrated a successful “Monkey Month” project supporting local donations to children and adults in need. Staff at UPMC deemed July as “Monkey Month” in an effort to help raise funds to support Aly’s Monkey Movement with a goal to sponsor 125 monkeys, equivalent to $2,500. By month’s end thanks to the generous support of staff, UPMC was able to contribute $7,375 in sponsorships to the program, nearly tripling their goal.

www.thehomepagenetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Williamsport, PA
Society
State
Pennsylvania State
Williamsport, PA
Lifestyle
City
Williamsport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc#Monkeys#Aly S Monkey Movement#Upmc Enterprises#Upmc International#U S News
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy