407 Autos for Sale

FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, MERCER COUNTY PA is accepting bids for the sale of a used municipal vehicle in as-is condition up through OCTOBER 5, 2021. Bids will be received via public auction on the Municibid website (www.municibid.com) until 9:00PM prevailing time, for a 2010 FORD 550 Truck; 17,950 GVWR; 18,702 miles. See information available to bidders on the Municibid website or call (724) 748-4808 for further details. The Findley Township Board of Road Supervisors will rev iew and vote to accept/reject the highest bidder at a special meeting to be held Thursday, OCTOBER 7, 2021 at 10:00AM at the Findley Township Municipal Bldg.; 369 McClelland Rd.; Mercer, PA 16137, and reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to award sale of the vehicle in the best int erest of FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, MERCER COUNTY, PA.