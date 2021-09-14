CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer County, PA

407 Autos for Sale

By Name
recordargusnews.com
 9 days ago

FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, MERCER COUNTY PA is accepting bids for the sale of a used municipal vehicle in as-is condition up through OCTOBER 5, 2021. Bids will be received via public auction on the Municibid website (www.municibid.com) until 9:00PM prevailing time, for a 2010 FORD 550 Truck; 17,950 GVWR; 18,702 miles. See information available to bidders on the Municibid website or call (724) 748-4808 for further details. The Findley Township Board of Road Supervisors will rev iew and vote to accept/reject the highest bidder at a special meeting to be held Thursday, OCTOBER 7, 2021 at 10:00AM at the Findley Township Municipal Bldg.; 369 McClelland Rd.; Mercer, PA 16137, and reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to award sale of the vehicle in the best int erest of FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, MERCER COUNTY, PA.

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
County
Mercer County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autos#Municibid#Ford#Gvwr
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy