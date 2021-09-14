CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANALYSIS: From upstream to EV charging, Reliance, BP widen India's energy footprint

By Sambit Mohanty
Jio-BP strikes deal with Indian electric ride platform BluSmart. Reliance Industries and BP have taken their partnership one step further by eying a bigger footprint in India's electric vehicles charging segment, expanding the scope of their marriage that also aims to expand retail fuels presence and boost upstream gas production.

Mukesh Ambani
