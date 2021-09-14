CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Folk: Booted from active roster

 9 days ago

Folk reverted back to the Patriots' practice squad Monday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports. Folk served as the team's kicker in Week 1 against the Dolphins, and he converted all of his field-goal attempts in addition to an extra point. He is likely to be promoted back to the active roster for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Jets, though Quinn Nordin could also factor into the kicking game.

