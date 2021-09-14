Candes Murray Confere

I have been fortunate, in my life, to have served under, with, for, and alongside some truly great leaders, not just of organizations, but of men, women, and children. I have watched some of these people serve others willingly, unconditionally, unbegrudgingly, without judgement, and always with a smile on their face. Some of these people have made a huge difference in my life, in the life of my bride, and the lives of my children too. You can say some of these people can be compared as shepherds leading flocks toward their destination, watching over them every step of the way, sacrificing themselves for the good of the flock. Just a short while ago, we lost one of those true shepherds with the passing of Father Dennis Mende, pastor of Holy Apostles and St. James Parishes here in Jamestown.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO