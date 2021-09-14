CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Candes Murray Confere

Post-Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandes Murray Confere, 66, of Scanton, Pa., passed away Sept. 1, 2021. She was born in James-town, N.Y., on Dec. 19, 1955, the daughter of Bryan and Patricia Howard Murray. She graduated from Southwesteran High School. She had been em-ployed by Gesinger in Scanton for many years and was also a massage therapist.

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post-Journal

The Passing of a True Shepherd

I have been fortunate, in my life, to have served under, with, for, and alongside some truly great leaders, not just of organizations, but of men, women, and children. I have watched some of these people serve others willingly, unconditionally, unbegrudgingly, without judgement, and always with a smile on their face. Some of these people have made a huge difference in my life, in the life of my bride, and the lives of my children too. You can say some of these people can be compared as shepherds leading flocks toward their destination, watching over them every step of the way, sacrificing themselves for the good of the flock. Just a short while ago, we lost one of those true shepherds with the passing of Father Dennis Mende, pastor of Holy Apostles and St. James Parishes here in Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, NY
The Independent

Charlotte Johnson Wahl: Painter and Parkinson’s campaigner

While Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who has died aged 79, is best known as the mother of the current prime minister, she also found renown during her lifetime as a campaigner on behalf of those with Parkinson’s disease and as a talented painter. Her curator and friend, Nell Butler, who organised an exhibition of her work at the Mall Galleries in 2015, described the approach she took to her art: “At every stage, Johnson Wahl paints with unswerving honesty and power. She speaks for all the emotions of the human heart: sadness, confusion and rage – but also humour, joy and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Post-Journal

100th Birthday Celebration

Betty L. Mee, originally from Falconer, celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, Sept. 20. She is currently a resident of Lutheran Retirement Home and and enjoyed a special New York Yankee themed cake with family.
FALCONER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy