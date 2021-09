Hoyer reverted from the active roster back to the practice squad Monday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports. Hoyer was elevated to the active roster Sunday in order to serve as the team's backup quarterback. He's likely to return to the same role for the New England in its Week 2 matchup against the Jets, and he could be signed to the active roster with Jarrett Stidham (back) sidelined through at least Week 6.