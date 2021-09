Monday night’s tilt between the Ravens and Raiders brought about one of the wackiest endings to a game we’ve ever witnessed. There were last-minute field goals to send the game into overtime, some late-game heroics from receiver Bryan Edwards, a touchdown called back and placed at the 1-yard line, an end zone interception to keep the game going, a fumble by the team that made the interception to practically gift their opponents the win, and a walk-in, walk-off touchdown. I can only begin to imagine the rollercoaster of emotions that several Ravens and Raiders fans went through in the final minutes of that game. The most surprising thing to come out of that game though was a Raiders win.

