Part 13 of our series “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Many people in Greater Cincinnati are aware of the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) long-standing program called “Cooperative Education.” UC had the first program in the country in the early 20th century (1906) and it is still a crucial part of the curriculum for many of UC’s academic programs. In simple terms, “ ‘co-op’ is an arrangement between students, the school, and private employers which allows a student to gain practical experience generally by alternate semesters or quarters of classroom study and gainful employment outside the academic world” (“Thomas More Lays Groundwork,” Cincinnati Enquirer, October 11, 1976).

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO