Warriors Single-Game Tickets for the 2021-22 NBA Season Available Tomorrow During Exclusive Presale Events
The Golden State Warriors announced today that single-game tickets for the 2021-22 NBA season will go on sale beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14 with exclusive presale events before single-game options are made available to the general public on Thursday, September 16, at 10 a.m. all times Pacific). Single-game tickets may be purchased by visiting warriors.com, calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP or at Chase Center's box office.www.warriorscentral.com
