Covington, KY

Purple People Bridge gets two major grants to help in restoration to full service; one matches donations

 9 days ago
The effort to repair the pedestrian Purple People Bridge has received a major boost with the announcement of two major grants for the project. The Devou Good Foundation of Covington has announced a grant of up $154,000 to help fund the short-term repair of the bridge and a portion of the long-term repair. The bridge closed May 11 after stones from Pier 1 reportedly fell into the Ohio River. The majority of the bridge reopened to pedestrians on July 1 but the northernmost portion remains closed.

