Letter: It's healthy to consider if war was worth it

When it “plays out on the world stage,” President Biden’s “fatuity . . . can be downright horrifying,” notes Spectator World’s Amber Athey. At his meeting Tuesday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Biden’s staff “made sure he was armed with a laminated note card,” reminding him “to welcome Johnson to the White House and speak positively about the relationship between the UK and the US. An easy thing to forget for a president, apparently.” But “most shameful” was how Biden’s staff, after BoJo took some questions from the UK press, “cut the British PM off mid-sentence, yelling at the media to leave the room. Biden eventually appeared prepared to respond to a question about the border from CBS’ Ed O’Keefe, but the wranglers continued to shout,” so his answer went unheard. “Biden’s mental deterioration must be even worse than we realize if his staff members are willing to treat foreign leaders with wanton disrespect to prevent him speaking to the press.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 16 HOURS AGO