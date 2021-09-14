CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: It's healthy to consider if war was worth it

By Editorials
Union Leader
 9 days ago

It’s healthy to consider if the wars were worth it. To the Editor: Like most Americans, I remember the exact moment when the terrible events of September 11 unfolded. What we experienced in those few minutes not only destroyed our long-held belief that we were safe from the world, it shattered our innocence. I can’t help but think about all the deaths from this one day.

HuffingtonPost

Army Officer Admits Having All Vaccines But Not COVID-19 Shot Because Of 'Freedom'

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Paul Douglas Hague raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he admitted to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he had received all the vaccines mandated for service members but wouldn’t receive the COVID-19 shot because of “freedom.”. Hague said he objected to the Pentagon’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination order...
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Why don’t the Romneys serve in America’s wars?

Sen. Mitt Romney is being very critical of our exit from Afghanistan. In effect, he says that we should have kept troops there for a longer period of time, and is not happy with the way that we have finally pulled out of that disastrous war. It is easy for...
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: War was really about money

The machine that powers this country runs on the blood of the innocent. Civilians slaughtered by the weight of our empire; children sent overseas to die in a war serving no one but shareholder interests. When the rare politician emerges who pushes back against the machine, the response is swift...
Fosters Daily Democrat

Letter: The failed war in Afghanistan should give Americans pause

Whether you wish to place blame on the current administration for a disastrously managed surrender and retreat from Afghanistan or on the Bush administration for getting us in there to begin with, or everyone in between, one thing is undeniably true: The twenty year war in Afghanistan was a multi-trillion dollar failure which left America and many of our allies less safe than they were on 9/10/2001, and at the cost of many lives lost.
Press Democrat

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Everyone knows there are millions of people with cruel and selfish agendas who would harm America if they could. The 9/11 attacks succeeded not because al-Qaida was brilliant but because American air carriers hired security staff on the cheap. For many of them, jobs at McDonald’s would have been a promotion.
Deadline

Jake Tapper Talks About ‘America’s Longest War’ And The Question To Its Commanding Generals: Was Afghanistan Worth It?

Months before the chaotic final weeks of the withdrawal from Kabul, CNN had started work on America’s Longest War: What Went Wrong in Afghanistan, debuting at 9 PM ET on Sunday and hosted by Jake Tapper, in which eight of the 11 commanding generals were interviewed and their remarks offer a candid assessment of the errors, false assumptions and misguided judgments over the past two decades. Perhaps the most difficult question to these architects of U.S. strategy is: Was it worth it? One of the more surprising answers comes from Karl Eikenberry, who served as commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan and...
thechronicleonline.com

Letter: Support the war effort

My country is now at war. At war with the virus. In our long history, Americans have always come together in common purpose to defeat our enemies and save our country. And we have sacrifice for common good. My Parents sacrificed during the last world war. Now we are all asked to sacrifice to win the war against the virus.
Longview Daily News

Letter: War on the pandemic overrules your liberty

The “freedom” to not wear a mask, so that others can be infected, and the “right” to not get vaccinated, so that we can fill up our emergency rooms and morgues, is completely inconsistent with our Founding Fathers’ visions of freedom and liberty. George Washington had all of his soldiers...
Fosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Why do we keep starting wars?

Dan Hurley berates the Biden administration for the messy pullout from Afghanistan. He ignores the fact that it took us 20 years to come to the inescapable conclusion that this war was unwinnable. We should all be asking ourselves why we keep starting wars and losing them. By now it should be apparent that having the largest, most expensive military is no guarantee of anything. This is especially true when each war is started without regard to the consequences or a plan to end it.
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Consider yourself fortunate, Mr. Harveaux

To the editor -- To Mr. Harveaux and your 9/13 letter against Gov. Inslee’s vaccine mandate, I suggest you spend more time counting your blessings, because you sound very fortunate. I wager you or your loved ones have never been assaulted, sexually or otherwise, or you would never so absurdly liken a vaccine to rape.
newportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: Democracy is hard but worth preserving

Let’s recall that Oklahoma’s Cowboy humorist Will Rogers once said that democracy is the worst form of government — except for any other. Worst? Maybe “hardest” is the word I would use. When we the people share the responsibility for self-government, some deeply negative tendencies can creep in: exhaustion, apathy, and cynicism. These are killers. Roosevelt called for engagement to counter exhaustion. Kennedy called for vigor to counter apathy. And Obama called for hope to counter cynicism.
New York Post

Biden’s mental woes growing and other commentary

When it “plays out on the world stage,” President Biden’s “fatuity . . . can be downright horrifying,” notes Spectator World’s Amber Athey. At his meeting Tuesday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Biden’s staff “made sure he was armed with a laminated note card,” reminding him “to welcome Johnson to the White House and speak positively about the relationship between the UK and the US. An easy thing to forget for a president, apparently.” But “most shameful” was how Biden’s staff, after BoJo took some questions from the UK press, “cut the British PM off mid-sentence, yelling at the media to leave the room. Biden eventually appeared prepared to respond to a question about the border from CBS’ Ed O’Keefe, but the wranglers continued to shout,” so his answer went unheard. “Biden’s mental deterioration must be even worse than we realize if his staff members are willing to treat foreign leaders with wanton disrespect to prevent him speaking to the press.”
Holland Sentinel

Letter: I just want two healthy political parties

I am very concerned about what is happening to our democracy. After carefully counting and recounting the 2020 ballots, there are still some supporters of Donald Trump who believe that he won the election — without any evidence. Then there was the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, which...
