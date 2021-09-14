CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 vaccines for younger children could be authorized sometime this fall, Fauci says

(CNN) — Covid-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 could get the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration sometime this fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. "If you look at the studies that we at the (National Institutes of Health) are doing in collaboration...

Comments / 38

Guest
8d ago

No, my kids attended in person school last year with no issues. There is no need, just like their is no flu shot mandate which kills more kids than covid. Make it make sense!

Scoot Williams
8d ago

my daughter has not had any trouble in her school just deep states way of trying to control us sorry your not controlling this american by by flechia, first one comes at my kid with a needle they will be hell to pay no threat that is a promise

Scoot Williams
8d ago

guess my child won't be going to school I'll home school her she us not putting that in her body sorry not happening

