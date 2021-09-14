CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor says he's committed to eliminating rapists. The state has more than 5,000 untested rape kits

By Randi Kaye
CNN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas (CNN) — The Texas law barring abortions at six weeks of pregnancy has women's rights advocates up in arms for a number of reasons, not least because it makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. For Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, that's not a big issue, since "Texas...

The Independent

Kamala Harris slams Texas governor’s plan to eliminate all rape so that victims won’t seek abortions

Vice president Kamala Harris criticized Texas governor Greg Abbott for saying he would eliminate rape so women do not seek abortions in his state. The vice president said Mr Abbott dismissed concerns about women who are raped and are seeking abortions.“The words that he spoke were the words that were, to arrogantly dismiss concerns about rape survivors,” she said. “And to speak those words, that were empty words, that were false words, that were fuelled with not only arrogance but bravado, that is not who we want in our leaders.”Ms Harris made the remarks in California while campaigning for...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Isn’t Worried About Pregnant Rape Victims Because He’s Got a Plan to (Somehow) Arrest All Future Rapists

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s effective ban on abortion was upheld by the Supreme Court last week, and, well, people have questions. An extremely reasonable one is why the state is now forcing rape and incest victims to carry their pregnancies to term, which was asked of Abbott during a news conference on Tuesday. Abbott responded with a plan that, absent a mere second of serious consideration, makes perfect sense: Simply eliminate rape. “Rape is a crime,” Abbott said, “and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Matt Lillywhite

Some Texans Want Gov. Greg Abbott Out Of Office. Do You Agree?

The Texas Governor is facing mounting criticism from voters throughout the state as his approval rating falls to an all-time low. According to a poll conducted by The Texas Policy Project at the University of Austin, Governor Greg Abbott's popularity rating is dwindling as most Texans believe the lone star state is on the "wrong track."
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s approval rating falls amid anger over new abortion law and Covid spread

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s popularity has taken a hit after the state passed a restrictive new abortion law and as it grapples with spiralling Covid cases.A survey from The Texas Policy Project at the University of Texas at Austin found just 42 per cent of Texans approve of the direction the state is going in, Mr Abbott’s lowest approval rating since he was first elected in 2014.A slim majority - 52 per cent - said the state was on the wrong path, the worst figure recorded by the institute since it started in 2008.The University of Texas poll found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Texas Gov. Abbott sends miles of cars along border to deter migrants

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has sent a fleet of state-owned vehicles to line up for miles as a barricade along the border with Mexico, insisting the state was taking “unprecedented steps,” as thousands of migrants still seek to cross into the United States. The “steel wall” of cars, as...
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

New Lincoln Project ad mocks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over pledge to 'eliminate' all rapists

The Lincoln Project PAC, known for funding a barrage of Trump-trolling ads last election cycle, has turned its sights on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. In an internet ad shared Monday, the group seized on Abbott's floundering defense last week of Texas' near-total abortion ban. The GOP governor made headlines by trying to play down a question on the law having no exception for victims of rape and incest by saying Texas will "eliminate all rapists from the streets."
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas governor quietly signs new law further restricting abortions

Without any public ceremony, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has signed a bill into law that further limits access to abortion in the state.The law, Senate Bill 4, bans doctors from providing abortion-inducing medication to women who are seven or more weeks pregnant. The bill passed through Texas’ state legislature in August, and Mr Abbott quietly signed it on Friday, state records show.The new law comes on the heels of Senate Bill 8, a highly restrictive abortion law that Mr Abbott signed with much more fanfare in May. The United States Supreme Court declined to block that law earlier...
POLITICS
CBS DFW

Governor Greg Abbott Requests Federal Emergency Declaration For Texas In Response To Border Crisis

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting an emergency declaration for the state as a result of the escalating crisis at the Texas-Mexico border. The letter specifically noted the situation in the Val Verde County city of Del Rio,  which they called ‘dire’. Thousands of migrants — mostly from Haiti — have converged on the city about 145 miles west of San Antonio. According to the latest Customs and Border Protection figures, more than 29,000 Haitians have arrived over the past 11 months. Some 12,000 of those are in South Texas, living in...
TEXAS STATE
Shorthorn

Editorial: Gov. Greg Abbott’s claim that he can ‘eliminate rape’ is absurd, insensitive

Gov. Greg Abbott has responded to critics who point out the lack of a rape exception in the newly-passed Heartbeat Bill by saying he’ll eliminate rape in Texas. “Rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets," Abbott said at a press conference on Sept. 7. "So goal No. 1 in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape so that no woman, no person, will be a victim of rape."
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRC

Report: Thousands of rape kits untested for years in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (WKRC/KLTV/KEYE/KHOU/WTVD/KPRC/WRAL/KOVR/WJLA/CNN Newsource) - According to statistics from the Texas State Department of Public Safety, there are over 5,000 untested sexual assault kits in the state. Lavinia Masters has little hope Texas Governor Greg Abbott can deliver on his recent promise to "eliminate all rapists from the streets of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Gov. Abbott Adds Property Tax Relief; Constitutional Amendment On Bail To 3rd Special Session Agenda

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) —  Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced two new agenda items added to Texas Legislature’s including property tax relief and proposing a constitutional amendment on bail. Abbott submitted the note to the Secretary of the Senate on Wednesday, September 22.  “These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans,” said Abbott. “I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe.” Abbott outlined the reasoning behind the constitutional amendment on Bail in the note. “Legislation proposing a constitutional amendment to further protect the safety of the community, law enforcement, and victims, from accused criminals who may be released on bail, including by giving magistrates the discretion to deny bail under some circumstances to people accused of certain violent, sexual, or trafficking offenses.” The Third Special Session began on Monday, September 20.  
TEXAS STATE
Finger Lakes Times

WH dismisses Texas claim to 'eliminate rapists'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki slams Gov. Greg Abbott for saying Texas will eliminate rape, after he signed a new state law banning most abortions that also offers no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. (Sept. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
U.S. POLITICS
tpr.org

Texas Matters: Abortion Vigilantes And 'Eliminating' Texas Rapists

On Thursday Attorney General Merrick Garland tried to block the Texas SB8 anti-abortion law. The law took effect on Sept. 1 and was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott. This is the nation’s more restrictive anti-abortion law. It bans the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy and allows private citizens to take legal action against anyone who helps a woman terminate her pregnancy.
TEXAS STATE

