The Creative Side of Vision Transformers

Fine-tuning RoBERTa with PyTorch to predict reading ease of text excerpts. Transformers, what are they actually? They are not the devices used in power transmission of electric energy, nor the fictional living autonomous robots Optimus Prime or Bumblebee who can transform into other objects like vehicles. Transformers in our context here is referring to BERT, ALBERT, RoBERTa, and the like, where they are used in the world of data science to solve all kinds of Natural Language Processing tasks, such as machine translation, text summarization, speech recognition, sentiment analysis and many more. They are state-of-the-art language models for Natural Language Processing, and they have gained tremendous popularity over the past few years.

