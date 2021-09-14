CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Creative Side of Vision Transformers

Cover picture for the articleWhat's creativity? The most accredited definition is the following:. “Creativity is the capability of creating novel things”. It is considered one of the most important and irreplaceable peculiarities of humankind. But if this is such a special characteristic, it would be impossible for a neural network to imitate it, isn't it? Well, not exactly. Today we are facing some extraordinary pinpoints in creating a creative AI with generative models, mainly known as Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs). These are considered by one of the fathers of Deep Learning, Yann Le Cunn, the most important breakthrough of the century in the AI field [8].

