U.S. News & World Report 2022 Rankings

upenn.edu
 9 days ago

In the newly released 2022 U.S. News & World Report ranking of United States universities, the University of Pennsylvania was ranked #8. This ranking is calculated from factors including graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student/faculty ratios, class sizes, SAT/ACT scores, percentage of admitted students who were in the top 10% of their high school class, and the percentage of alumni making gifts. Penn was also ranked #14 in Best Value Schools; #26 in Most Innovative Schools; #46 in undergraduate research; and #48 in best undergraduate teaching.

almanac.upenn.edu

