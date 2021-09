By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a loss on Sunday night. With it died one very stupid dream for Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs’ quarterback had stated this offseason that coming off last year’s Super Bowl loss, he and his Kansas City brethren were looking to go undefeated in 2021. “The only record I have my eyes set on breaking, which would be new this year, would be going 20-0,” Mahomes told Bleacher Report in the spring. “It’s not really a record to be broken, I guess you would say. … Being able to go 20-0 and being...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO