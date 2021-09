I am single-handedly running Earth into the ground. I know this because I had to calculate my ecological footprint for my environmental studies class last Thursday. For reference, an ecological footprint is a measure of an individual’s personal impact on the environment — a comparison between the demand one puts on Earth’s natural resources versus what the Earth is actually able to supply. To determine mine, I answered questions about my food intake (how many animal-based or processed products I consume), what type of house I live in, my modes of transportation, how often I buy new clothes or gadgets and so on.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO