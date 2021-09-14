CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Postseason-Bound: Giants First in MLB to Clinch Playoff Spot

By Alex Pavlovic
NBC Bay Area
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants know that there is tension and torture waiting for them in October. They made sure the night they clinched a playoff spot came without much drama. Tommy La Stella and Evan Longoria sparked a five-run rally off Yu Darvish in the first inning and the lineup kept swinging for the fences from there. With a 9-1 win, the Giants clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2016. They are the first MLB team to guarantee their spot in the postseason.

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Chicago Cubs’ 2021 season has been full of letdowns, but some have been worse than others. What started as the last run for the 2016 World Series core, ended in trade deadline chaos and another playoff-less season for the Chicago Cubs. Fans on Chicago’s North side expect better, and Wrigleyville will remain silent for the third straight postseason.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Tommy La Stella
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Dominic Leone
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Padres#The National League#The Los Angeles Angels
FanSided

Seattle Mariners 2021 Wild Card Chase Breakdown, Pt. 1

As of this morning, the Seattle Mariners find themselves heading home after a six-game road trip that saw them sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks before dropping a tough series to the Houston Astros. Winning 4 of 6 in this stretch was probably the realistic expectation for this group, but losing the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Sporting News

Shohei Ohtani injury update: Angels star could be done pitching this season

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani might not pitch again this season because of soreness in his right arm. He has been scratched from his scheduled start Friday against the Athletics. Ohtani felt soreness Wednesday while playing catch before the Angels' game vs. the White Sox. Angels manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 2 off-the-wall and 1 likely Willson Contreras trade destinations

The Chicago Cubs are at a fork in the road. After a near-total dismantling of the team at the trade deadline, fans were left with a copious amount of questions and pretty much nothing but speculation regarding the future of the team. Though Jed Hoyer had said “Big money spending will be back soon enough“, we also learned the front office wasn’t even being regarding efforts they made in extending the core, particularly Kris Bryant, who openly stated the two sides hadn’t had contract talks since early 2017.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB playoff picture, standings, postseason odds: Padres, Reds tied for wild card spot; Blue Jays making noise

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy