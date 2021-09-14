Postseason-Bound: Giants First in MLB to Clinch Playoff Spot
The Giants know that there is tension and torture waiting for them in October. They made sure the night they clinched a playoff spot came without much drama. Tommy La Stella and Evan Longoria sparked a five-run rally off Yu Darvish in the first inning and the lineup kept swinging for the fences from there. With a 9-1 win, the Giants clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2016. They are the first MLB team to guarantee their spot in the postseason.www.nbcbayarea.com
