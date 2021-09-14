Nikon officially announces the Nikkor Z 40mm F2 compact prime

A terrific small APS-C format camera that delivers the goods and offers a multitude of dials and buttons to allow access to all the main functions. Add gorgeous retro styling and lenses to match, and we end up with something that many photographers will find very appealing indeed. It speaks volumes that after an extensive review of the kit, it still hits the spot that says “I want” regardless of the question of whether or not “I need”, but the quality and handling are there as well. It all adds up to a very desirable bit of kit.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO