Nikon officially announces the Nikkor Z 40mm F2 compact prime

By dpreview staff
Digital Photography Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter confirming in June that it would be available in 2021, Nikon has officially announced the Nikkor 40mm F2, a compact, affordable prime lens for the mirrorless Z-mount. Weighing only 170 g (~6 oz) the Z 40mm F2 promises to be an ideal walkaround lens for full-frame and APS-C Z-mount shooters. Optical construction comprises 6 elements in 4 groups, with a 9-bladed aperture promising 'fantastic' bokeh. Minimum focus is a respectable 29cm (11.4") and the Z 40mm F2 will accept conventional 52mm screw-in filters. A rubber seal helps prevent dust and moisture from entering the camera when the Z 40mm F2 is mounted.

