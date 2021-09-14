CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, OH

OVI checkpoint screens 177 drivers, all sober

By From staff reports
 9 days ago

GENEVA — A drunk-driving checkpoint on Friday led police to one person driving without a license and one person possessing illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The checkpoint was held in front of the Geneva Post Office on Route 534 and was intended to deter and intercept impaired drivers, according to OHP.

All of the 177 drivers screened at the checkpoint were sober, according to OHP.

Five drivers were diverted for further investigation, according to OHP. Of those, one was driving without a license and another was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

The checkpoint was funded by a federal grant.

