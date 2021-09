Let’s be honest, it seemed like there was going to be some love lost between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant when the two-time NBA champion left Golden State for Brooklyn. Despite all the chatter in recent years on Green being the reason why Durant left because of some arguments on the court, things have finally started clearing up. Through it all, the Warriors forward made it known that he and Durant have each other’s back for life on Carmelo Anthony’s “What’s In Your Glass?” podcast:

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO