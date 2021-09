When I began work at Sheridan Travel and Tourism in the summer of 2015, I was tasked with developing a five-year strategic plan to guide our organization into a new era. An era where we would be responsible not only for marketing and promoting our community, but one where we would actively engage with the community on a whole new level. Where we would take a lead role in representing Sheridan regionally, nationally and internationally.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO