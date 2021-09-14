CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact Knockouts Knockdown Returning, Former WWE NXT Star To Debut, Christy Hemme’s Return

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 9 days ago

Impact Wrestling is bringing back the Knockouts Knockdown pay-per-view. The all-women’s event will be headlined by a Monster’s Ball match to honor former WCW & TNA star Daffney, who passed away at the age of 46 on September 1. Daffney was the first Knockout to participate in a Monster’s Ball match when she faced Taylor Wilde at the 2009 Sacrifice pay-per-view.

