Activists planned to rally in support of changing the name of Faneuil Hall this weekend, but no protest occurred at the marketplace despite burgeoning support for the cause. Peter Faneuil, who the building is named after, was a prominent colonial slave trader. The New Democracy Coalition of Massachusetts, a non-profit and non-partisan organization based in Boston, planned to rally with the social advocacy organization Occupy Boston to get City officials to change the name, according to a Sept. 14 press release.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO