Supergirl Season 6 Episode 11

Kelly Embraces Her Role as Guardian in Supergirl Episode 6.12 Promo. The big moment for Azie Tesfai’s Kelly Olsen has finally arrived, as the latest promo for Supergirl teases. In the next installment, National City will get a new Guardian. Following the outbreak of a sticky situation, Kelly makes up her mind and takes up the mantle and shield of her older brother, James. The show already hinted that she would have a much more prominent function following the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover where she used the shield to save some civilians from falling debris. It looks like the producers welcomed the fans’ requests and gave the iconic weapon a look much more similar to the comics than before as it features a shiny, golden color. And the same goes for the superhero’s costume, now more accurate than in the first seasons.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO