Stargirl Season 2 Episode 6

Dancing With the Stars‘ Season 30 cast is now set, meaning it’s time to do what we always do at this time of the year: Speculate wildly about each celebrity’s chances!. Ahead of Monday’s season premiere (ABC, 8/7c), we’re breaking down our predictions of how Dancing‘s milestone cycle will pan out, from the performers destined for early elimination (a Cobra Kai sensei, perhaps?) to the legitimate contenders for that Mirrorball trophy. And though the official cast announcement earlier this month prompted the usual chorus of, “Wait, who are these people?” from some viewers, this year’s roster is actually quite stacked with potential winners: A former backup dancer, multiple Broadway alumni and a current pop star? We’ve got ourselves a competition, folks.
