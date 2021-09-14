CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 2

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Sugar Season 6 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!

cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
purewow.com

‘Virgin River’ Star Martin Henderson Gets Down on One Knee & Asks Alexandra Breckenridge to Do Season 4

It’s been a crazy day for fans of Netflix’s Virgin River. The streaming platform recently revealed that the series had been renewed for a fourth and fifth season. Naturally, the official IG account of the popular drama didn’t let the news go by without confirming it in a clever video featuring stars Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel Monroe) and Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan). “Season 4 and Season 5 picked up by Netflix! Thank each and everyone of you for all your support! We so appreciate it!” the post’s caption read.
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Meet the New Doctors in the Season 7 Premiere (PHOTOS)

The NBC drama said goodbye to two of its original cast members — Torrey DeVitto (Natalie Manning) and Yaya DaCosta (April Sexton) — at the end of Season 6, and there are some changes coming to the ED this fall. Steven Weber, who recurred as Dr. Dean Archer, has been upped to series regular, and Kristin Hager and Guy Lockard have joined the cast.
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5: Matt Czuchry teases emotional season (video)

On Tuesday The Resident season 5 is going to be premiering and, in general, we know that it’s going to be incredibly emotional. Conrad Hawkins is going to have a lot on his plate in between being a doctor and a new dad, and that’s without even getting into the Nic Nevin of it all.
Variety

Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’ Packs in as Much Monied Melodrama of the ‘Black Elite’ as Possible: TV Review

The idea of a series starring Black characters on a historically Black, monied island that’s completely unconcerned with the white power structures beyond it is a juicy one. Created by Karin Gist of Fox’s “Star” and “Revenge,” and executive produced by Lee Daniels, “Our Kind of People” embraces its singularity. Whereas something like HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” takes pains to diversify the typically white social strata of the Upper East Side, “Our Kind of People” unfolds in the Oak Bluffs corner of Martha’s Vineyard, where the “Black elite” have long established their wealthy bonafides. In theory, adapting Lawrence Otis Graham’s...
TV Fanatic

Y: The Last Man Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Karen and Benji

Everyone on Y: The Last Man Season 1 Episode 4 is just trying to survive. Plotlines converge as Hero and Sam meet Nora and Mackenzie. Yorick and Agent 355 travel through the forest. We are introduced to a new group of survivors -- Roxanne and her followers. None of the...
TV Fanatic

Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 5 Episode 6

On Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 6, the wedding day arrived, but there was a turn of events no one was prepared for. As the family tried to move on from the recent drama, they found that someone was causing problems from the inside. As Jess and David made a...
wrestlinginc.com

Heels Draws Lowest Viewership Of The Season For Episode 4

The fourth episode of Heels drew 79,000 viewers on Starz this past Sunday night at 9pm ET, according to Wrestlenomics. This is down 15.95% from the third episode, which drew 94,000 viewers for the debut of CM Punk’s “Ricky Rabies” character. The key demo rating for the fourth episode of...
TV Fanatic

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 7

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 7 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!. This is real. I want to wake up with you every morning, fall asleep beside you every night. I want to know you. All of you. Tony.
urbanbellemag.com

‘Queen Sugar’ Recap: Aunt Vi Clashes With Prosper’s Daughter

On tonight’s “Queen Sugar,” Prosper’s in the hospital after the assault at the hands of the Sheriff. While by his side, the Bordelon’s are greeted by Prosper’s daughter Billie. Billie immediately removes Aunt Vi and her whole family from Prosper’s visitation list. This leads to major tension between Aunt Vi...
cartermatt.com

Riverdale season 5 episode 17 spoilers: The disappearance…

As we prepare to check out Riverdale season 5 episode 17 on The CW next week, there is quite a bit to be excited for!. So where do we start things off here? This upcoming episode looks exciting for many reasons, with one of the big ones being the title of “Dance of Death.” That sounds creepy, ominous, and at the end of the day sinister. In other words, it’s perfect for what we know the tone of the show to be. It’s a story with a disappearance at the core of it, and that’s something that could prove essential within the final three episodes of the season. (Did we mention that we’re officially in the home stretch? Well we are, and things will inevitably get crazier from here on out.)
TV Fanatic

Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 1 Episode 8

On Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 8, Elena realized the island was changing and she had to make a call about its future. Meanwhile, a young artist named Ramon wanted to see his mentor again, but the mentor worried he had not been the best influence on him. Elsewhere, Ruby's...
TV Fanatic

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Way Leads On To Way

NBC has another hit on their hands. Ordinary Joe showed a charming, heartfelt drama about how one decision can alter your life. Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) had to make an important decision at his college graduation that affected three different life courses on Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 1. He...
TV Fanatic

Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online: Season 1 Episode 9

On Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 9, the hit on Lou Lou left everyone at odds over how to proceed. With Raq in danger, it was down to Kanan to help, leading to an almighty power struggle between two different forces. Meanwhile, Kanan's mom was in a...
theplaylist.net

‘Queen’s Gambit’ Creator Says No Season 2 & Would Be “Terrified” To Ruin The Story With More Episodes

Last night was a big night for Netflix and “The Queen’s Gambit.” Though star Anya Taylor-Joy didn’t take home a trophy for Best Actress in a Limited Series at the Primetime Emmys, the show did take home Best Directing and the coveted Best Limited Series/Anthology/Movie. And since we live in a world where “limited series” might actually mean “Season 1, but the network hasn’t greenlit more episodes yet,” inevitably, the talk surrounding “The Queen’s Gambit” and its wins is about a potential Season 2. But don’t hold your breath.
TVLine

Batwoman Season 3: The Mad Hatter Has Entered the Chat in New Trailer

Batwoman invites you to join Ryan & Co. for a mad tea party in Season 3. The CW unveiled a new trailer on Monday, teasing the arrival of a new Gotham villain: the chaotic and whimsical Mad Hatter (Schmigadoon! and Supernatural‘s Amitai Marmorstein). Armed with a duffle bag full of Alice in Wonderland masks and an appetite for trouble, we’re guessing he’s not there to sit around and gossip over tea.  Curiouser and curiouser, indeed! The Arrowverse drama’s new season, which premieres Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 9/8c, will find the Bat Team assembling to recover the stolen Bat trophies that went missing...
TV Fanatic

NCIS: Hawai'i

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 1, tensions flared up when Jane learned a shocker about one of her staff. Watch the full episode online right here. On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 1, Jane's team investigated the death of an NCIS pilot and someone he was close to. Read our review of the series premiere!
TVLine

The Conners Recap: Was Darlene Able to Salvage Her Relationship With Ben? Grade the Live Season 4 Premiere!

The Conners kicked off Season 4 with a live premiere that allowed viewers at home to “join” the family, all while Darlene and Dan navigated new and challenging hurdles in their respective relationships. Darlene, still determined to prove to Ben that she was serious about a future with him, put a deposit down on an apartment. She presented the signed lease to him — after the show broke the fourth wall and had Darlene run from one set to the other to find him — and he told her he’d think about it. Later, upon arriving at the Wellman plant to talk...
Variety

‘Ordinary Joe’ Delivers James Wolk Three Times, Trying to Capture ‘This Is Us’ Magic: TV Review

James Wolk is a naturally appealing TV lead. So much so that viewers may even forgive the early scenes of his new drama “Ordinary Joe” for casting him as a college senior. Wolk, at 36 a veteran of projects including “Mad Men” and “Watchmen,” first came to audiences’ attention on network TV, and it’s to network TV he returns this month. “Ordinary Joe” tracks one character through three lives, investigating the consequences of three possible decisions its protagonist might have made. If, after his college graduation, he spent the day with his family, with his girlfriend (Elizabeth Lail), or with a...
Deadline

‘The Wheel Of Time’: Dónal Finn To Play Mat Cauthon In Recasting On Amazon Series As Barney Harris Not Returning For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: A major character on Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television’s high-profile fantasy series The Wheel of Time, headlined by Rosamund Pike, is being recast for Season 2. Dónal Finn (The Witcher) has been tapped to portray Mat Cauthon, replacing Barney Harris, who played the role in Season 1, which is set to premiere November 19 on Amazon Prime Video. The reasons for the recasting are unclear. The expansive, world-building drama, adapted from Robert Jordan’s books, involves a lengthy, complex overseas shoot in the Czech Republic. Filming on Season 2 is underway. The Wheel of Time, which was renewed for Season 2...
