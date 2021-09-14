Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 2

As we prepare to check out Riverdale season 5 episode 17 on The CW next week, there is quite a bit to be excited for!. So where do we start things off here? This upcoming episode looks exciting for many reasons, with one of the big ones being the title of “Dance of Death.” That sounds creepy, ominous, and at the end of the day sinister. In other words, it’s perfect for what we know the tone of the show to be. It’s a story with a disappearance at the core of it, and that’s something that could prove essential within the final three episodes of the season. (Did we mention that we’re officially in the home stretch? Well we are, and things will inevitably get crazier from here on out.)

