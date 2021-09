Since the Let’s Argue About Plants podcast is based in New England, we know all about fall color. This time of year is a favorite for most of our staffers, with the native sugar maples turning bright red and the birch trees shifting to brilliant yellow. But this episode is all about the unsung heroes of fall—plants that don’t immediately pop to mind when you think of vibrant autumnal color. And we’re not just talking about trees. There are some select perennials (even some that bloom in fall) and a couple of shrubs that no one ever seems to mention as late-season stars. Tune in to find out what underdogs made our lists.

GARDENING ・ 5 DAYS AGO