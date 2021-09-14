Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-15 13:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf of 2 to 4 feet with sets to 5 feet. Strong rip currents expected. * WHERE...San Diego County beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Elevated surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0