What Do Red Sox Need To Do To Make Playoff Push? Alex Cora Explains

SEATTLE -- After going 3-3 on a tough road trip to Chicago and Seattle, the Red Sox are about to return home with a lot at stake. With 14 games remaining -- including eight against the Orioles, Mets and Yankees on the final homestand of the season, which begins Friday -- the Red Sox sit at 83-65, which puts them in a virtual tie with the Blue Jays and Yankees in the wild-card race. Though Oakland (3 ½ games back) and Seattle (4 games back) are still in the mix, it’s basically a three-team race for two spots. For a Red Sox team that entered 2021 with low expectations, the fact they’re still in the race as of Sept. 15 is a win in and of itself -- albeit not the final goal.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO