CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aransas County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-13 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio and Victoria. * Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Tuesday morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Flash flood watch issued for Staten Island Thursday through Friday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A flash flood watch is in effect for Staten Island from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The alert was also issued for portions of Southern Connecticut and northeast New Jersey, as well as Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx, and Westchester, Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should closely monitor this potentially dangerous weather situation. Be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued for your area, and never drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of southeast North Carolina, including the following areas, Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover and Inland Pender. * Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * Tropical moisture will continue to stream onshore today, and across grounds that may be near saturation based on rainfall amounts from Tuesday. The Watch area received generally 2 to 4 inches with 3 to 6 inches across Brunswick and New Hanover Counties. Expect additional rounds of moderate to heavy rain today that could result in flash flooding.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 22:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant Water levels on the North Fork of the South Branch of the Potomac continue to rise. Flooding remains likely while the river levels remain high FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTY At 1001 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Petersburg... Rough Run Cabins... Dorcas Kline Gap... Landes Welton... Seymourville Hopeville... Arthur Streby... Masonville Maysville This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Highway 8 at Mill Creek Highway 9 at North Mill Creek Highway 220/2 along Johnson Run Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Some minor beach and dune erosion is also likely. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding. For the Beach Hazards Statement, high wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. North winds around 25 mph tonight and Thursday. Waves 9 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Berrien county. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, until 4 PM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Aransas County, TX
County
Goliad County, TX
County
Refugio County, TX
County
Calhoun County, TX
City
Victoria, TX
County
Victoria County, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 00:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water covers the promenade in the Inner Harbor in multiple locations. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 8:47 AM. The next high tide at Bowley Bar is at 9:55 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 PM 3.4 1.7 1.8 2 Minor 23/09 AM 3.4 1.7 2.0 2 Minor 23/09 PM 2.8 1.1 1.2 1 None 24/09 AM 1.5 -0.2 0.2 0-1 None 24/11 PM 2.2 0.5 0.5 0 None 25/10 AM 2.0 0.3 0.8 0 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/09 PM 3.9 2.2 2.2 1 Minor 23/09 AM 3.8 2.1 2.2 1 Minor 23/09 PM 3.5 1.8 1.7 0 Minor 24/09 AM 3.1 1.4 1.6 0 Minor 24/09 PM 2.8 1.1 1.1 0 None 25/09 AM 1.9 0.2 0.6 0 None
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 02:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of DC, Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun and Fairfax. * Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * Multiple rounds of showers and scattered thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain are expected through this afternoon. The most widespread heavy rain is most likely late tonight through early this afternoon. Average rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with localized higher amounts of up to 4 inches possible. Heavy rain falling over increasingly saturated ground may result in flash flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy, Western Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 21:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Pendleton; Hardy; Western Grant; Western Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following areas: in Virginia, Albemarle, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Greene, Nelson, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Western Highland. In eastern West Virginia, Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy, Western Grant and Western Pendleton. * Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * Slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to press eastward during the overnight hours. After several inches of rain has fallen in spots, additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected by Thursday morning. Localized amounts of up to 4 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Flash flooding is possible.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Albemarle, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 21:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Greene; Nelson; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following areas: in Virginia, Albemarle, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Greene, Nelson, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Western Highland. In eastern West Virginia, Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy, Western Grant and Western Pendleton. * Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * Slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to press eastward during the overnight hours. After several inches of rain has fallen in spots, additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected by Thursday morning. Localized amounts of up to 4 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Flash flooding is possible.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#South Texas#Extreme Weather#Coastal Aransas#Coastal Calhoun#Coastal Refugio#Inland Calhoun#Inland Refugio
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 02:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of DC, Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun and Fairfax. * Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * Multiple rounds of showers and scattered thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain are expected through this afternoon. The most widespread heavy rain is most likely late tonight through early this afternoon. Average rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with localized higher amounts of up to 4 inches possible. Heavy rain falling over increasingly saturated ground may result in flash flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southern Fairfield FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Southern Fairfield. In northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Richmond (Staten Island), Rockland, Southern Nassau, Southern Queens and Southern Westchester. * From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * A period of heavy rainfall is likely with the passage of a cold front Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. A widespread 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. The rainfall combined with wet antecedent conditions will result in flash flooding.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 02:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of DC, Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun and Fairfax. * Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * Multiple rounds of showers and scattered thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain are expected through this afternoon. The most widespread heavy rain is most likely late tonight through early this afternoon. Average rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with localized higher amounts of up to 4 inches possible. Heavy rain falling over increasingly saturated ground may result in flash flooding.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Ulster; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Ulster FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of east central New York, including the following areas, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess, Western Greene and Western Ulster. * From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts in favored southeast upslope areas of the eastern Catskills. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas, as well as isolated to scattered flash flooding.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clarke, Frederick, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 00:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Rappahannock; Warren; Western Loudoun FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Maryland, Virginia and panhandle West Virginia, including the following areas: in north central Maryland, Frederick MD and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock, Warren and Western Loudoun. In panhandle West Virginia, Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to press eastward overnight. After several inches of rain has fallen in spots, additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected through this morning. Localized amounts of up to 3 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the mountain ridges. Flash flooding is possible.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clarke, Frederick, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Rappahannock; Warren; Western Loudoun A slow moving band of moderate to heavy rainfall continues to drift eastward ahead of a cold front. Flash flooding remains possible FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock, Warren and Western Loudoun. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan and Western Mineral. * Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * Slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to press eastward during the overnight hours. After several inches of rain has fallen in spots, additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected by Thursday morning. Localized amounts of up to 3 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the mountain ridges. Flash flooding is possible.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anson, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anson; Montgomery THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR ANSON, MONTGOMERY, NORTHWESTERN MOORE AND WESTERN RICHMOND COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Eastern Montgomery and western Moore counties remain under a Flash Flood warning. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Mineral A slow moving band of moderate to heavy rainfall continues to drift eastward ahead of a cold front. Flash flooding remains possible FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock, Warren and Western Loudoun. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan and Western Mineral. * Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * Slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to press eastward during the overnight hours. After several inches of rain has fallen in spots, additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected by Thursday morning. Localized amounts of up to 3 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the mountain ridges. Flash flooding is possible.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Mineral A slow moving band of moderate to heavy rainfall continues to drift eastward ahead of a cold front. Flash flooding remains possible FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock, Warren and Western Loudoun. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan and Western Mineral. * Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * Slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to press eastward during the overnight hours. After several inches of rain has fallen in spots, additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected by Thursday morning. Localized amounts of up to 3 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the mountain ridges. Flash flooding is possible.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 02:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of DC, Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun and Fairfax. * Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * Multiple rounds of showers and scattered thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain are expected through this afternoon. The most widespread heavy rain is most likely late tonight through early this afternoon. Average rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with localized higher amounts of up to 4 inches possible. Heavy rain falling over increasingly saturated ground may result in flash flooding.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Southern Fairfield. In northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Richmond (Staten Island), Rockland, Southern Nassau, Southern Queens and Southern Westchester. * From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * A period of heavy rainfall is likely with the passage of a cold front Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. A widespread 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. The rainfall combined with wet antecedent conditions will result in flash flooding.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington A slow moving band of moderate to heavy rainfall continues to drift eastward ahead of a cold front. Flash flooding remains possible FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock, Warren and Western Loudoun. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan and Western Mineral. * Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * Slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to press eastward during the overnight hours. After several inches of rain has fallen in spots, additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected by Thursday morning. Localized amounts of up to 3 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the mountain ridges. Flash flooding is possible.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy