Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-13 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio and Victoria. * Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Tuesday morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible.alerts.weather.gov
