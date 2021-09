If you have a loved one who requires at-home medical care, keeping them safe during the pandemic is a top priority. Hospitals and nursing facilities follow safety protocols like mask wearing, regular Covid-19 testing and personal protective equipment (PPE) advised by the Agency of Health Care Administration (AHCA) and the Florida Department of Health. But these agencies also advise that home health care companies follow these same protocols. Clients of these care agencies should be aware of them and ask if the agencies they are considering or contracting with are following them.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO