High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory...in Virginia, the Back Bay area Virginia Beach along the north side of the Currituck Sound. In North Carolina, sound side portions of Eastern Currituck County. For the Beach Hazards Statement...the Atlantic Beaches of Virginia Beach and Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 PM 3.5 0.6 0.5 4 NONE 23/10 AM 3.5 0.6 0.2 4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 2 NONE 24/11 AM 3.7 0.8 0.4 3 NONE 24/11 PM 3.3 0.4 0.6 2 NONE 25/12 PM 3.7 0.8 0.5 1-2 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 PM 3.4 0.6 0.6 2-3 NONE 23/11 AM 3.4 0.6 0.4 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.2 0.4 0.5 1-2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2-3 NONE 25/12 AM 3.3 0.5 0.8 1-2 NONE 25/01 PM 3.7 0.9 0.8 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/09 PM 4.0 0.3 0.3 5 NONE 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.7 0.0 0.2 4-5 NONE 24/10 AM 4.6 0.9 0.7 4 NONE 24/10 PM 4.0 0.3 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 AM 4.6 0.9 0.8 3 NONE

