CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Yale loses road games at UAlbany, No. 25 Hofstra

By Amelia Lower
Yale Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yale women’s soccer team fell 4–3 to the University of Albany last Thursday, followed by a 4–0 loss to No. 25 Hofstra on Sunday. The Bulldogs (0–6–0, 0–0–0 Ivy) played the Great Danes (1–4–1, 0–0–0 America East) at Casey Stadium in Albany, New York for Yale’s second away game of the season. The Bulldogs started off the game with two goals, but UAlbany picked up momentum and managed to come back with four of their own.

yaledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Villanovan

Men's Soccer Splits Weekend Games, Takes Down Yale

Villanova soccer competed twice over the Labor Day holiday weekend, dropping a 1-0 decision on a late penalty kick to Albany on Friday, before defeating Yale 2-1 Monday afternoon. Monday’s win was momentous for the Wildcats, as Yale is the reigning Ivy League champion, appeared in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, and received votes in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Top 25.
VILLANOVA, PA
bellarmine.edu

Women's soccer begins road-heavy segment at Miami (Ohio)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team will begin a road-heavy stretch of the season when the Knights face Miami (Ohio) at 4 p.m. (ET) Thursday at Bobby Kramig Field. Bellarmine (0-0-4) has started the season with four straight ties and will look to get over the hump...
OHIO STATE
brownbears.com

Women's soccer takes down UConn on the road

STORRS, CONN. – The Brown women's soccer team took down UConn 5-0 Thursday night in the Bear's first road victory of 2021. Brown thoroughly outplayed UConn, outshooting the Huskies 18-11, including a 14-2 difference in shots on goal. The Bears also earned 10 corner kicks to the home team's three.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
Daily Californian

Cal women’s soccer game against Hornets canceled

Coming off of the heels of its first home victory, 1-0, against USF, the Cal women’s soccer team was looking to ride the momentum of success into Thursday, Sept. 9 at Edwards Stadium. Instead, the Bears will have to wait until Sunday, Sept. 12, as their scheduled game against Sacramento State on Thursday at 4 p.m. has been canceled.
BERKELEY, CA
gwsports.com

Women's Soccer Falls to Towson in Road Clash

TOWSON, Md. - GW women's soccer fought hard for 90 minutes, but fell just short in its non-conference clash on Thursday night at Towson, falling to the Tigers, 1-0. HOW IT HAPPENED. • 41st Minute: Towson broke through after a right footed strike into the bottom center of the goal...
TOWSON, MD
longbeachstate.com

LBSU Women’s Soccer Set to End Road Stretch at Washington

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Beach is set to end their season-opening, six-game road stretch on Saturday with a contest at Washington. It will be their second matchup with a PAC-12 school this season. Saturday, September 11. Long Beach State at Washington. Time: 4:00 p.m. Location: Husky Soccer Stadium (Seattle,...
LONG BEACH, CA
marquettewire.org

Women’s soccer snaps three-game losing streak with shutout win over UIC

Marquette women’s soccer reentered the win column Thursday night as they defeated the University of Illinois at Chicago 1-0. The win snaps a three-game losing skid for the Golden Eagles. “The team came out with some intensity, some passion, some enthusiasm and that’s what I’ve been preaching to them,” head...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale#Hofstra#Ualbany#The University Of Albany#Colonial#Ualbany Athletics#Pride#Umass
Daily Aztec

Aztec Women’s Soccer continue their losing streak over the weekend

San Diego State Aztecs (1-5-0) continued a losing streak that totals to five straight. The Aztecs lost 3-0 to the Washington State Cougars (2-0-1) Thursday night, and 2-1 to the Long Beach State Beach (3-2-0) Sunday night. Three of the five teams the Aztecs have lost to are ranked in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
breezejmu.org

Game preview: JMU women’s soccer vs. High Point

JMU women’s soccer plays High Point University this weekend, almost three years to the day after its first and only other match against the Panthers. The Dukes (1-4) travel to High Point, North Carolina, to play in Vert Stadium for the first time in program history. The teams’ first matchup...
HIGH POINT, NC
gogriffs.com

Women’s Soccer Drops Final Non-Conference Game to Buffalo

Buffalo scored a pair of first-half goals to pace its way to a 2-0 victory over Canisius in Big Four collegiate women's soccer action Thursday evening at the Demske Sports Complex. Olivia Bizzoni opened the scoring in the 17th minute of the contest for the Bulls (4-1-0). Bizzoni received a...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
gousfbulls.com

Women’s Soccer Wins Its Road Opener, 1-0, Against Miami

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2021 – The University of South Florida women's soccer team began its 2021 road schedule with a 1-0 win over the Miami Hurricanes in Coral Gables, Fla. on Sunday. The Bulls' defense didn't allow a single shot on goal in the game, while the offense took...
MIAMI, FL
Ellsworth American

DI-S boys’ soccer snaps 32-game varsity losing streak

JONESPORT — The longest active losing streak in Hancock County high school sports has been snapped. The Deer Isle-Stonington boys’ soccer team claimed an 8-7 victory over Jonesport-Beals in Wednesday’s game in Jonesport. The Mariners’ overtime win snapped a 32-game losing streak in varsity play dating back to the 2017 season.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
bucknellbison.com

Two Second-Half Goals Propel No. 25 Hofstra to 2-0 Win over Bison Women’s Soccer

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Amanda Ebbesson and Miri Taylor scored second-half goals, both on the finishing end of Lucy Shepherd crosses, as 25th-ranked Hofstra upended Bucknell 2-0 in non-conference action Friday afternoon at breezy Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The Pride (6-1-0) were the highest-scoring team in the country last spring, and they...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
umassathletics.com

Women’s Soccer Draws On The Road At Northeastern

BROOKLINE, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts women's soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to five games as they played to a 0-0 draw in double overtime at Northeastern on Sunday afternoon. The Minutewomen recorded their second shutout of the season after shutting out UMass Lowell on August 26 to...
BROOKLINE, MA
vcweplayhard.com

Women's Soccer Blanked at Hartnell

On the final day of their Bay Area trip, the Pirates' women's soccer team was a little off balance Saturday afternoon, falling at Hartnell College 3-0. The Ventura offense, which had scored eight goals in its first three games, was limited on its scoring chances by the Panthers in the midday contest. Kambria Haughton and Aaliyah Lopez combined for 10 saves for the Pirates in goal.
VENTURA, CA
Laredo Morning Times

TAMIU women's soccer splits pair of road matchups

The TAMIU women’s soccer team traveled to Florida over the weekend for a pair of matches against Florida Southern and St. Leo. After two hard matches, the Dustdevils came away with a split on the weekend. In the first matchup of the weekend, the Dustdevils walked away with a 1-0...
SOCCER
thehofstrachronicle.com

Women’s soccer extends winning streak to four with victory over Yale

The Hofstra women’s soccer team continued their dominant start to the year with a 4-0 win over Yale University on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The victory was Hofstra’s fourth in a row and improved their record to 7-1 this season. Hofstra got on the board early...
SOCCER
cuestaathletics.com

Women's Soccer Returns to the Pitch For Two Games This Week

Women's Soccer has two games on its schedule this week, one at home and one on the road. On Tuesday (3 PM), they host Santa Rosa (2-2) on the Cuesta Pitch. This is a rare meeting for the Cougars and Bear Cubs, who have not ventured this far south in search of a game in nearly a decade. On Friday (3:30), Cuesta hits the road for the first time this season with a WSC inter-divisional game at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita. The "other" Cougars are also members of the Western State Conference, however they play in the South Division, while Cuesta is in the North.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy