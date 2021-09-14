WOMEN’S SOCCER: Yale loses road games at UAlbany, No. 25 Hofstra

The Yale women’s soccer team fell 4–3 to the University of Albany last Thursday, followed by a 4–0 loss to No. 25 Hofstra on Sunday. The Bulldogs (0–6–0, 0–0–0 Ivy) played the Great Danes (1–4–1, 0–0–0 America East) at Casey Stadium in Albany, New York for Yale’s second away game of the season. The Bulldogs started off the game with two goals, but UAlbany picked up momentum and managed to come back with four of their own.