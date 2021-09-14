CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIELD HOCKEY: Bulldogs look to rebound after overtime loss to Lafayette

By Trisha Nguyen
Yale Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yale field hockey team conceded its second game of the season in a 2–1 overtime loss to Lafayette last Friday. After splitting their opening homestand against Merrimack and Fairfield, the Bulldogs took to the road for an evening contest with Lafayette. Although Yale was outshot 8–0 in the first half, not one Leopard had managed to net a goal past sophomore goaltender Luanna Summer ’24. Shortly after the third-period whistle, Lafayette grabbed the lead. But Yale evened the score half a minute later, and both teams entered overtime tied 1–1. Lafayette was ultimately able to capitalize on a recovered play to clinch the home victory.

