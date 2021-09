WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Polk County veterans will hold a ceremony honoring the lives lost on September 11th and in the 20 years of war that followed. The Polk County Veteran's Council along with all Polk County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies will honor military members, first responders, and civilians who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on 9/11 as well as service members who died in Iraq and Afghanistan, including 13 who died during last month's evacuation at Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO