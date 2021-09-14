CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Club sports making a return this fall after 18-month hiatus

By Alex Ye
Yale Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since March 2020, club sports will be able to hold in-person practices and contests this fall. In the coming months, students will have the opportunity to try out, practice and compete in a variety of athletic activities ranging from figure skating and field hockey to spikeball and squash.

yaledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
heraldadvocate.com

Bulldogs return to action after two-week hiatus

The last two Friday nights have been long ones for the Marlboro County High football squad. Due to several coaches and players testing positive for COVID-19, the Bulldogs have been in quarantine since August 23. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 33-0 victory over Latta but just returned to...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Midland Daily News

Midland Fusion Invitational returns after one-year hiatus

The Midland Fusion Invitational is back. After seeing the tournament get canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Midland Soccer Club (MSC) will welcome over 100 teams from around the state to the Midland Soccer Complex this weekend. And, although the scope of this year's Fusion Invitational won't be quite what it has been in years past, MSC technical director George Hageage said the club is happy just to be able to hold the tourney this year.
MIDLAND, MI
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S TENNIS: Under new head coach Rachel Kahan, Yale returns to competition

William McCormack, Contributing Photographer and Yale Athletics. The resumption of athletic competition this fall has brought about a new life for athletes and Bulldog fanatics on campus. For most of Yale’s athletic population, this fall is the first step towards a grand return to normalcy, but it’s something more for Rachel Kahan: her debut as Yale’s new women’s tennis head coach.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Sports Events#Yale School#Hiatus#Yale Daily News#Covid 19 Response Team
Yale Daily News

Anthony Henderson, Sr. starts as Yale’s new deputy athletic director

Yale’s newest athletic administrator, Anthony Henderson, Sr., started this month as the department’s third deputy director of athletics. Henderson is filling the role of Wayne Dean, who died in November 2020 after serving Yale for 34 years. Henderson will now serve alongside Yale’s current deputy directors of athletics, Ann-Marie Guglieri and Mary Berdo, to form the “Senior Leadership Team” that advises Vicky Chun, Yale’s director of athletics.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yale Daily News

JLA and Ingalls Rink to adopt clear bag policy

Starting this year, Yale Athletics will be instituting a clear bag policy at John J. Lee Amphitheater and Ingalls Rink for men’s and women’s basketball and hockey. Yale first introduced the policy two years ago at the Yale Bowl. Fans will be prohibited from bringing “unauthorized” bags into the venues,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Yale Daily News

FIELD HOCKEY: Bulldogs take down Colgate, fall in double overtime to Wagner

Coming off an overtime loss to Lafayette, the Yale field hockey team split its weekend matches with a shutout against Colgate (0–4, 0–0 Patriot) and a double-overtime loss to Wagner (1–5, 0–0 NEC). In their third home game of the season, the Bulldogs defeated the Raiders by a score of...
SPORTS
Yale Daily News

SAILING: Bulldogs ship up to Boston to win Hatch Brown, Regis Trophies

In Boston, the Bulldogs captured first place at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology-hosted Hatch Brown Trophy, finished in the top two positions at Boston University’s Regis Trophy and placed 12th at the Tufts Invitational. Additionally, Nicholas Davies ’24 placed third at the Monotype Trophy at Boston College, qualifying him for...
SPORTS
Yale Daily News

VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs fall just short of sweep at UConn Challenge

Last weekend, the Yale volleyball team’s six-game winning streak ended as the Bulldogs fell one match short of achieving their second-straight tournament sweep this fall. Despite the loss against UConn (8–4, 0–0 Big East), the Bulldogs (7–2, 0–0 Ivy) delivered a solid overall performance with a total of 144 kills and 171 digs in the Challenge. The Blue and White’s serving prowess was also on full display during the tournament. The team had seven aces against New Jersey Institute of Technology (1–11, 0–0 America East), eight against Bryant (6–8, 0–0 Northeast) and eight against UConn.
SPORTS
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Yale defeats St. John’s in first win

The Bulldogs won their first game of the season last Sunday in a 2–0 matchup against St. John’s University. The Blue and White will look to extend the winning streak as they head into Ivy play next weekend. The Bulldogs (1–7–0, 0–0–0 Ivy) faced the Thunderbirds (4–2–1, 0–0–0 Big East)...
SOCCER
Yale Daily News

MEN’S SOCCER: Bulldogs blank Boston College in first shutout of the season

The Yale men’s soccer team blanked Boston College 2–0 on Tuesday night at Reese Stadium, extending its home win streak that began in fall 2018. The Bulldogs (3–2–0, 0–0–0 Ivy) played their second home match of the season under the lights at Reese Stadium, picking up a convincing 2–0 result against the Eagles (3–3–1, 0–0–0 ACC). After controlling the pace of the game for much of the first half, the Blue and White converted on a chance in the 36th minute as forward Paolo Carroll ’23 finished a pass from midfielder Sigfus Arnason ’23. Yale fans had a second reason to cheer soon thereafter, as defender and midfielder Enzo Okpoye ’22 returned from injury for his first game of the season. In a slower-paced second half, Carroll picked up an assist in the 83rd minute on a breakaway. The Brazilian forward passed to his teammate and forward Kahveh Zahiroleslam ’24, who tapped the ball into the open net to seal the victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Manspeaker Tabbed the United East Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Amber Manspeaker (Finksburg, Md./Westminster) was selected as the United East Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending September 19 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. Although the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team dropped a 5-4 season-opening decision at The Catholic University of America on September […] The post Manspeaker Tabbed the United East Women’s Tennis Player of the Week appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TENNIS
Yale Daily News

CROSS COUNTRY: Yale teams prepare for Battle in Beantown races this Friday

This Friday, the Yale men’s and women’s cross country teams will travel to Boston for the Battle in Beantown and face off against 23 other collegiate teams. The Battle in Beantown is an annual race that brings together college teams from across the nation to compete at Franklin Park in Boston. The Elis will be competing in the women’s featured five-kilometer race at 3 p.m., the men’s featured eight-kilometer race at 3:30 p.m. and the combined open five-kilometer at 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 24.
SPORTS
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S GOLF: Yale wins BC Invite; first tournament since March 2020

On Tuesday, the Yale women’s golf team secured a victory in its first tournament back together as a team. The Bulldogs could not have asked for a better start to their season after winning the Boston College Invitational. To add to her laurels, Ami Gianchandani ’23 continued her dominant performance donning the Blue and White, winning individual honors for the eighth time at Yale, according to the first-semester junior. The women’s golf team started hot on Monday in the first round, scoring a team tournament best of 289, and they did not relinquish their lead from there. This was the first victory for head coach Lauren Harling as well as the first team win since April 2018 at the Navy Invitational, according to the third-year coach.
GOLF
Yale Daily News

‘Wandering’ and ‘vulnerable’: Sophomores weigh in on first on-campus experiences

It was summer when Lauren LeClaire ’24 first visited Yale — not as a prospective applicant or recent admit, but as a rising sophomore. LeClaire spent the entirety of her first year at Yale in her childhood bedroom on Zoom, a situation not unheard of among members of her class. The majority of the class of 2024 spent half or all of last year away from campus, with the COVID-19 pandemic precluding an in-person introduction to Yale. This fall, sophomores are returning to Yale for the first time in many months, or, like LeClaire, arriving for the first time ever, and the in-person college experience is new to them all. But some say the University has not done enough to help students adjust.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

ZHANG: Which way to the party dorm?

In a first year’s first few weeks, the pressure to be socially successful is tenfold. Friend groups seem to be forming faster than you can squeeze into them, and you see groups of hollering frat boys while walking home from Bass, wondering if all that studying was really worth it.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy