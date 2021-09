Russell Street Report Battle Plans Keys to Finally Taking Down KC. As if the stakes weren’t already high enough, the Ravens now take on a Kansas City Chiefs team that’s fresh from proving that your margin for error for beating them is razor thin, staring down the barrel of an 0-2 start with another loss. This Chiefs team has been kryptonite for the Ravens at their best over recent seasons, and it won’t be news to anyone that watched on Monday night that this Ravens team is far from at their best right now.

