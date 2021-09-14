Boys Soccer Scoreboard for Sept. 13: Strong second half helps Northampton ‘claim first home win in years’ against Chicopee Comp & more (photos)

The Western Mass. Girls Volleyball Top 10 will come out each Wednesday of the fall regular season. The first rankings of the 2021 fall girls volleyball season features five undefeated programs with the Westfield Bombers leading the way. Through five matches this season, Westfield has dropped only one set — that lone set came in a 3-1 win over Frontier. Westfield earned a pair of Super 7 selections Wednesday morning with senior middle Emma Petzold and senior setter Abigail Menzel both earning spots on the list.

