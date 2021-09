Tropical Depression 18 has remained steady in strength, but it is expected to get stronger today as it moves over a favorable area for development. The forecast calls for it to become Tropical Storm Sam. It is expected to show steady strengthening during the next several days, and it is expected to become a hurricane in a couple of days. TD18/Sam is forecast to come a major hurricane (Cat. 3-4) in 5 days. Forecast models show the storm moving just north of the northern Windward Islands. After that time, the GFS has it staying farther east, but the Euro moves it more to the west – closer to the U.S. This will be something to watch. It is not expected to get into the Gulf of Mexico.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO