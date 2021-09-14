MUSTANG MAGIC: Oologah scores 23 unanswered, overcomes 17-point deficit to stun Claremore

Oologah’s AJ Streeter catches a pass in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown late in the second quarter Friday night at Lantow Field. Streeter caught 11 balls for 206 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Mustangs overcome a 24-7 deficit with eight minutes to play. JAY LEDERMAN

For AJ Streeter, the simple yet effective idiom of "keep your eye on the ball" yielded positive results.

The Oologah junior demonstrated unwavering focus as he juggled for possession near the goal line, completing a 180 turn before snatching the ball off the arm of Claremore defensive back David Lozoya and stumbling into the end zone. That 38-yard touchdown reception from Joseph Griswold with 3:37 remaining served as the game-winner in the Mustangs' thrilling 30-24 comeback victory Friday night at Lantow Field.

“I’m just focusing on the football and trying to make a big play for my team; that’s really it,” Streeter said of his catch. “I play for my team, play for my guys. In the moment, I’m just thinking, ‘What can I do to help my guys get the win?’”

Oologah (1-1) scored 23-unanswered points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 24-7 deficit with less than eight minutes to play. Griswold and Streeter connected for touchdowns of 9, 21 and 38 yards during that stretch.

In only his second start, Griswold threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns on 15-of-22 passing. Streeter caught all four scores, finishing with 206 yards receiving on 11 receptions.

Griswold started 4-of-7 but improved throughout the game, completing 11 of his last 15 passes.

“I just had to focus,” Griswold said. “I was maybe breaking down a little bit, and coach was getting in my head. I just had to fix it; it was a whole mental thing for me, and we fixed that. We connected down there like three times — it was crazy.”

The pair's first touchdown came on an 11-yard strike with 43 seconds until halftime, trimming the Claremore lead to 10-7. They linked up two plays earlier as well for a 46-yard gain.

“It’s his second year playing football, and he’s amazing,” Griswold said of Streeter. “He’s a crazy athlete, and I love that dude. He’s one of my best friends; grew up with him.”

Of course, Griswold and Streeter weren't solely responsible for what the program dubbed "Mustang Magic" in a postgame tweet. It took some luck as well.

The Zebras (0-2) drove to the Oologah 23-yard line after surrendering the lead, and for a moment, it appeared they had eluded disaster.

Claremore sophomore quarterback Braxton Etheridge found Kane Anderson for the game-tying touchdown with 1:19 remaining, but a penalty erased the score. Gavin Salt intercepted Etheridge two plays later to secure the win.

That was the Mustangs' second interception of Etheridge — the first coming from Ty Stephens in the first quarter — as well as their sixth third-down stop. All that despite missing two starting linebackers in Aidan Trimble and Nate Morrow, who are also the team's leading rushers on offense.

Etheridge threw for 84 yards on 9-of-14 passing, and Larry Whisenhunt was his leading receiver with five receptions for 40 yards.

“We had to get over the shock of who we didn’t have,” Oologah coach Darrin Wegner said. “When we lost Aidan Trimble in the first half, we already had Nate Morrow out due to an injury. They are kind of our 1-2 punch. It’ll be huge to get those guys healthy and get them back here in the near future. We were a little dysfunctional a few times because we had guys who normally play with the twos playing with the ones, but we knew at halftime that we could throw it. We knew if we were going to get Cover Zero and we could protect it, we’d get some plays down the field. We felt all along we could get AJ matched up and get him the football, and that’s what happened.

“Griswold is more than capable (of throwing the ball), and he’s only got two games under his belt. As this game went on, he just needed a couple of plays to get comfortable and kind of let it loose.”

That potentially game-saving penalty wasn't the only luck the Mustangs experienced late, though.

After Oologah's first touchdown of the fourth, Griswold mishandled the hold on the extra point and was forced to scramble, but he managed to break outside contain and reach the end zone for two points, bringing the score to 24-15.

It was the first of two successful 2-point conversions in the fourth for the Mustangs.

Moments later, Oologah recovered an onside kick. What followed was a 21-yard touchdown pass from Griswold to Streeter that brought the Mustangs within two at 24-22 with 5:42 remaining.

“The same thing happened to us last year,” said Wegner, whose team was slightly outgained 347-345. “We had 522 yards of offense last year and lost this game and felt like we kind of let one get away. So we know what it feels like for that momentum to jump off your sideline, and this game had that feel to it. When we got the onside kick, we just kind of had a feeling we were going to get that ball to roll in our direction.”

Claremore struck first, using a 30-yard run from Lozoya to set up a 2-yard touchdown keeper from Etheridge with 1:41 remaining in the frame. The Zebras then recovered a fumble at the Oologah 23 on the ensuing kickoff but was forced to settle for a Hunter Wood 25-yard field goal less than a minute into the third.

Claremore again settled for a field goal its next possession despite Eli Rogers, who finished with 80 yards on 15 carries, breaking a 32-yard run to inside the 5-yard line, but this time Wood’s 23-yard kick missed the uprights.

Lozoya made up for that in the second half, though, scoring on runs of 5 and 1 yards in the third quarter to give the Zebras a comfortable 24-7 lead at the 4:54 mark. The senior running back finished with 158 yards on 28 carries (5.6 yards per carry).

The Mustangs lost their second fumble between those scores, giving the Zebras possession at the 35.

Claremore seeks its first win to close out nondistrict play when it travels down Route 66 to Frank McNabb Field for Part 2 of the Battle of Rogers County against Catoosa. The Indians also enter the contest 0-2, losing to Pryor (20-10) and Fort Gibson (52-21).

Meanwhile, Oologah hits the road again and will face stiff competition at Class 4A No. 6 Hilldale in Muskogee. The Hornets are 2-0 with victories over Will Rogers (28-20) and Checotah (45-0).