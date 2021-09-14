CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Vaccination confusion and where we are now

By Lizzy Peppercorn
Michigan Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 2020-2021 school year prior to COVID-19 vaccinations, the health guidelines on how to approach exposure, sickness and quarantine were profoundly clear and standard. If exposed, students knew they were expected to quarantine for 10-14 days. If sick, students were quick to get themselves tested for COVID-19. With 92% of students now self-reporting as fully vaccinated at the University of Michigan, the guidelines and norms for maintaining a healthy community are increasingly less clear.

